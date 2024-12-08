XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

