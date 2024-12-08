XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

