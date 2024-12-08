Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 2208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Worley Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

