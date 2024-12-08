Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 12,106 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 10,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.81.

monday.com stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

