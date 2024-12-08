Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,625 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.73 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

