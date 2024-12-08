Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,987 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after buying an additional 665,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after buying an additional 700,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

