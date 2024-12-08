World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,724,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,254,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $194.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.



