World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 141,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NICE by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.