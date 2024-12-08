World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $23.12 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,123,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 168.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

