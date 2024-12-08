WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.51 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.65 ($0.47). Approximately 117,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 135,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.79 ($0.47).

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.58.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,207,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 255,042 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

