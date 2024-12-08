William H. Neukom Buys 355 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $100.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

