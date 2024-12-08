Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Westwater Resources worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

