Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 677.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 90,211 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Welltower by 57.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

