Wells Fargo & Company Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $55.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Samsara Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,471,126.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,752,243. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,307,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

