Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

NYSE RBRK opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 437,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,281.25. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

