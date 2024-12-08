Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,689,028 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.55% of Science Applications International worth $382,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Science Applications International by 776.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.43.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

