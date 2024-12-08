Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,857,218 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,857,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CDW were worth $444,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7,029.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,891,000 after buying an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,217,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,300,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average is $215.26. CDW Co. has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

