Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 221,851 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 13.58% of Structure Therapeutics worth $341,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,687,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,056,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.