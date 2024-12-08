Wellington Management Group LLP Has $276.44 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $276,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.14.

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FN opened at $243.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.22. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet



Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

