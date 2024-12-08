Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662,379 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.82% of Informatica worth $292,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 42.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Stock Up 0.1 %

Informatica stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

