Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903,683 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.45% of Denali Therapeutics worth $312,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This represents a 50.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,954.06. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,440. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.