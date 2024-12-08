Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 484,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $97.94.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $673,234.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,172.28. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $80,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,818.33. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,415 shares of company stock worth $1,667,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

