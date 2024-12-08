Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CSX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
