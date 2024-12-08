Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Everest Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $371.40 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Everest Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.