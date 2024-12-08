Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

