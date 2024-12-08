Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.76 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 71.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,312 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 557.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 308.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 29.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 306,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.4 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

