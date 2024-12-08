Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.68 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,747,615. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

GILD opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

