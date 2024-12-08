Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

