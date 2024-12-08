Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 315.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

