Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 113,542 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 154.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 244,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTG opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.