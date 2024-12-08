WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on March 1st

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8925 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.55.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

