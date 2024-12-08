Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 36,163 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,321.97. This trade represents a 74.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

