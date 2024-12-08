Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 36,163 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,321.97. This trade represents a 74.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
