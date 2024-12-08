Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.
Wacker Chemie Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
