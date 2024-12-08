Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.56). 418,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 466,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.50 ($3.52).

Volex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Volex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

