Victoria Valenzuela Sells 17,925 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $401.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $417.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

View Our Latest Report on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.