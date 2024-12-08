VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

VF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. VF has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VF to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NYSE:VFC opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

