Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

