Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 169.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $9.72 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.