Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

