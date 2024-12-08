Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. This represents a 43.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

