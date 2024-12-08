Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Progyny worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Progyny by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Progyny by 13.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $14.76 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

