Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

