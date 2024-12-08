Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 206.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.40. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

