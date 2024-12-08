Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 84.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

