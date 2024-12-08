Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $212.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $167.77 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

