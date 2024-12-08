Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.81 and its 200-day moving average is $256.80. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $219.38 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

