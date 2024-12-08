Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

