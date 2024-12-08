Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

