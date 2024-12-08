Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

