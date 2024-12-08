VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYD stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

